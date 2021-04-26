The Aaron’s (AAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect The Aaron’s to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.50 million. On average, analysts expect The Aaron’s to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AAN opened at $25.78 on Monday. The Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $881.80 million and a P/E ratio of 13.02.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

