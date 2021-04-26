The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Increased by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $125.05 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $125.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day moving average of $106.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

