The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BPRN. Piper Sandler raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.63.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in The Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.