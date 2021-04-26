The Blackstone Group (BX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

The Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/23/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $66.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

3/22/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – The Blackstone Group was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/16/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – The Blackstone Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and met in one of the trailing four quarters. Blackstone remains well-positioned to benefit from its fund-raising ability, revenue mix and inorganic growth efforts. The company’s buyout of DCI will likely further enhance its digital capabilities. Moreover, its transition from a publicly traded partnership to a corporation is expected to help attract more investors. Further, continued inflows are expected to aid the company's asset growth. However, elevated expenses (owing to higher general and administrative costs) might hurt the bottom line. Also, lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities, given the volatile nature of its earnings, remains a major near-term concern.”

NYSE BX opened at $87.22 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Get The Blackstone Group Inc alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.