The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,259,000 after purchasing an additional 131,399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,119,000 after acquiring an additional 48,529 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,619,000 after acquiring an additional 111,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after acquiring an additional 87,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $1,283.90 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $428.44 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,168.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,034.03.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,197.08.

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

