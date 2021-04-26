The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $93.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.71.

SCHW stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.67. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $68.89.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,642,137 shares of company stock valued at $99,013,316. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after buying an additional 2,407,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,100,000 after buying an additional 2,825,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

