The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

CHEF opened at $34.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $35.41.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

