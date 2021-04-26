The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.’s (NYSE:NAPA) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

The Duckhorn Portfolio’s (NYSE:NAPA) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 27th. The Duckhorn Portfolio had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $17.77 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $20.73.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.33% of The Duckhorn Portfolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

