The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $350.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $331.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.91.
NYSE:EL opened at $313.79 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $316.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.34, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.
In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,152,000 after buying an additional 69,926 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,859,000 after buying an additional 237,236 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,628,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
