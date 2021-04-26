The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $350.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $331.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.91.

NYSE:EL opened at $313.79 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $316.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.34, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,152,000 after buying an additional 69,926 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,859,000 after buying an additional 237,236 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,628,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

