The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $323.89 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $328.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.86.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.