The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,532,800. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in The Lovesac by 7.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOVE stock opened at $70.47 on Monday. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $74.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -542.08, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Lovesac will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

