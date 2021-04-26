The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Middleby in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.98 EPS.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.56.

MIDD opened at $182.06 on Monday. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $185.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.06 and a 200 day moving average of $137.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in The Middleby by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Middleby by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

