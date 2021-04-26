The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MIDD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.56.

The Middleby stock opened at $182.06 on Thursday. The Middleby has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $185.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Middleby by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,555,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,335,000 after buying an additional 31,083 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in The Middleby by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,588,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,796,000 after buying an additional 104,839 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in The Middleby by 1,413.3% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,786,000 after buying an additional 1,215,470 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,742,000 after acquiring an additional 93,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,630,000 after acquiring an additional 127,374 shares during the last quarter.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

