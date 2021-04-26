The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 2.0% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 66,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 44,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,000. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $132.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.28. The stock has a market cap of $326.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.