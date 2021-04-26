The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Increased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.17. 46,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,295,354. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $325.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average is $135.28.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

