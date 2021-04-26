The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

RNK stock opened at GBX 186.20 ($2.43) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 188.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 145.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £872.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The Rank Group has a 1 year low of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 216.50 ($2.83).

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

