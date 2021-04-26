The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
RNK stock opened at GBX 186.20 ($2.43) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 188.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 145.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £872.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The Rank Group has a 1 year low of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 216.50 ($2.83).
About The Rank Group
See Also: Market Perform
