The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SGPYY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on The Sage Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $36.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $30.07 and a 12 month high of $41.06.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

