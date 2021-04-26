The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS opened at $183.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

