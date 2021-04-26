The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. The Wendy’s reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.21. 2,163,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,152. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy's

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

