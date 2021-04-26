The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.56

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 4240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

WU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.97.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

In related news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,613.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 125.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 239,985 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in The Western Union by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 215,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,074,000.

About The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

