Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Raised by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.1% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

TMO opened at $488.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $461.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.24 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $191.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

