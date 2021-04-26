Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 41.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First American Bank lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 23,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

TRI stock opened at $91.88 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $92.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

