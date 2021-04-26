ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.58% from the company’s previous close.

TDUP has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.