Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after acquiring an additional 273,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novartis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Novartis by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 170,286 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $13,174,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

NYSE NVS opened at $88.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

