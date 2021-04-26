Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,164 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Copart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 67,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth $233,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 72.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $6,095,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 in the last 90 days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $124.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.47.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

