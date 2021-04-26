Tiaa Fsb Has $891,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $709,658,000 after acquiring an additional 635,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,273,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,524,000 after acquiring an additional 381,238 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Enbridge by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,984,000 after acquiring an additional 461,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

