Tiaa Fsb Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 22.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC opened at $57.62 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,732 shares of company stock valued at $917,040 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

