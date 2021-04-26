Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254,634 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 36,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 728,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 174,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 21,348 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 221,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 57,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM opened at $45.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,235.82 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

