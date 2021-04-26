TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of TIM from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:TIMB opened at $11.12 on Thursday. TIM has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $867.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.90 million. TIM had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that TIM will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TIM by 61.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TIM in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in TIM in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in TIM in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

