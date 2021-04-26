TMD Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,761 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,761 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 10.8% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $22,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,539 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

