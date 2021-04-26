Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TOL. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

NYSE TOL opened at $60.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $62.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 886,778 shares of company stock worth $48,829,718. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,321 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,358,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,917,000 after buying an additional 66,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,201,000 after buying an additional 117,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $53,968,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after buying an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

