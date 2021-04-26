Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases 2,142 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.6% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.32 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.30 and a 200-day moving average of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.