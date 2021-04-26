Traders Purchase Large Volume of Proofpoint Call Options (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 21,911 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,353% compared to the average volume of 492 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on PFPT. Northland Securities lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.88.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT traded up $40.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,103,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $174.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $275.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

