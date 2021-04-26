Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,299.93 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,230.38 and a 52 week high of $2,306.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,131.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,877.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,207.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

