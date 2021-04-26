Transform Wealth LLC Has $420,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $94.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

