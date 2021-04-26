Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,410,000 after buying an additional 72,728 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,204,000 after purchasing an additional 61,244 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,020,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $138,031,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO opened at $308.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.25. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.69 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.