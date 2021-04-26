Transform Wealth LLC Sells 960 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

Exelon stock opened at $44.91 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

