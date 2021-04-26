Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,563.89 ($20.43).
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPK shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,526 ($19.94) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th.
Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,643 ($21.47) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The firm has a market cap of £4.14 billion and a PE ratio of -182.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,586.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,391.34. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 979.35 ($12.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
