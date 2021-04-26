Trifast’s (TRI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

TRI stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £224.45 million and a PE ratio of -48.53. Trifast has a one year low of GBX 96.60 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 144.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.57.

In other Trifast news, insider Clare Foster sold 58,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £74,644.48 ($97,523.49).

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

