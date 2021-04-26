Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,845 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTS opened at $25.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $600.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.75. Triple-S Management Co. has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $969.76 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

