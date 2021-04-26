TRON Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion and $3.05 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000966 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000603 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002601 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

