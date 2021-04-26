Truist Financial Corp Acquires 1,558 Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

ESPO stock opened at $71.94 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.