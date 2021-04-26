Truist Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 7,295 Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $903,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $394,000.

NYSEARCA:NJUL opened at $45.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90.

