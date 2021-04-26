Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Embraer were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Embraer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Embraer by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 34,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERJ opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.77.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

