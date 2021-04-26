Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,501,363 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 867,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,633,000 after buying an additional 39,616 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 38,302 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 486,640 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 182,552 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUV opened at $11.20 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

