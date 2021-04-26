Truist Financial Corp Has $318,000 Stock Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,171,000 after acquiring an additional 164,253 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 342,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

DMC Global stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. DMC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other DMC Global news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 8,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $538,182.98. Also, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $209,612.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

