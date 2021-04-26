Truist Financial Corp Has $334,000 Stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $54.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.79. iShares CMBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.