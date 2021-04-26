Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 887,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after buying an additional 585,292 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,380,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,061,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,875,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,456,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,805,000 after buying an additional 317,144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.