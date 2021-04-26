Truist Financial Corp Invests $351,000 in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 26,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after buying an additional 121,217 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $16.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

