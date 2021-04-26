Truist Financial Corp Invests $358,000 in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. New Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 97,181.8% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRI opened at $31.34 on Monday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

